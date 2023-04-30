BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for the public’s assistance for information in locating a possible overdue boater near Bay County shores.

According to a Facebook post by U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile, Coast Guard officials are searching for a possible overdue boater between Destin and Panama City, Fla.

The vessel is a 34’ white single-mast S/V named ‘Legato’ with 59-year-old Kurt Guenther on board. The boater left Destin, Fla. early on April 29 and was last contacted around 11:00 a.m. the same day, stating that he was about 15 nautical miles into his transit toward Panama City, Fla.

If you have any information regarding this vessel or the owners, please contact 833-662-8724 (833-MOB-USCG).