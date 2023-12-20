YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters suspect a fireplace may have had a lot to do with a fire that destroyed a Youngstown home.

First responders did not discover it until Wednesday morning.

But they believe it began around midnight Tuesday night when the occupants started a fire in the fireplace.

The 1940’s fireplace failed, allowing embers into the attic, where they smoldered overnight.

Sheriff’s deputies woke the residents just after 9 a.m. telling them smoke was coming out of the roof.

“Sheriff’s office actually knocked on the door and woke up the residents,” Bay County Fire Department Battalion Chief Wayne Gilmore said. “They were still asleep inside the house. They weren’t aware that there was a fire. My crew got on scene and made a heavy, fast attack. We had to cut a lot of roof open. It was a well-involved attic fire.”

Both men and their two dogs got out of the house unharmed.

Fire gutted the home, which is unlivable. The Red Cross is assisting the victims.