BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two local school campuses were the latest sites of suspected ‘swatting’ incidents Tuesday morning.

The calls began around 10:30 a.m.

The first was at Gulf Coast State College, where officials received a call of an active shooter in the library. The caller said the shooter was wearing a yellow shirt.

Authorities searched the library and found nothing.

The second happened at Jinks Middle School just a few minutes before noon. The School Resource Deputy and Panama City Police responded and found nothing.

Swatting began several years ago and it is called such because police sometimes send SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) teams to respond to what is often described as an active shooter.

Some have resulted in innocent people being killed.

South Florida police responded to two swatting calls at college campuses today, one in Hollywood, the other in Ft. Lauderdale.