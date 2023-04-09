BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Naples and Panama City man are dead after a head-on collision Saturday night on U.S. 231 and Hightower Road.

According to a news release by Florida Highway Patrol, a 66-year-old Naples man was driving in a sedan southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 231 and collided with a 20-year-old Panama City man who was in a sedan driving northbound on U.S. 231 at approximately 11 p.m.

FHP Troopers stated that upon the collision, the second vehicle overturned onto its roof and came to rest in the northbound lanes of U.S. 231, and the first vehicle came to rest in the grass median.

The road was shut down due to the accident but has since reopened.