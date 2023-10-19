BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a couple in a stolen car and found trafficking amounts of meth during the incident.

On Wednesday, a deputy pulled over 36-year-old Tony Lee of Walton, Georgia, and passenger 29-year-old Marisa Cole Taylor of Covington, Georgia.

During the stop, deputies said they learned the vehicle was stolen out of Georgia. During a subsequent search of the silver Lexus, they found drug paraphernalia and 43.2 grams of meth.

Lee and Taylor were both arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

More charges out of Georgia are expected, officials wrote.