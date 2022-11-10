BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Thursday afternoon in connection to a shooting. Deputies said on Wednesday, they responded to a report of a shooting on Everitt Avenue and found one victim shot in the shoulder.

The BCSO arrested 19-year-old Vladislav Snitsar and charged him with aggravated battery with a firearm. 19-year-old Christopher Todd was also arrested on a charge of giving false information to LEO during felony investigation.

Investigators said the victim did not know the suspect and stated the suspect and another man had been riding scooters up and down Everitt Avenue Wednesday. Investigators said the victim confronted them and got into a verbal altercation with the two men. The victim reportedly wanted the men, later identified as Snitsar and Todd, to stop riding the scooters on Everitt Avenue.

Investigators said Snitsar then drove his scooter to his nearby home and got a handgun. They said he came back to where the victim was still standing near the roadway and began shooting at him.

Investigators identified the suspects and located Todd. When Todd spoke with investigators, he reportedly kept changing his story about the incident. When Snitsar heard authorities were looking for him, the sheriff’s office said he contacted them and turned himself in to a BCSO investigator.

Both men were arrested Thursday afternoon and are in the Bay County Jail. The BCSO said the victim was taken to a local hospital and has since been released.