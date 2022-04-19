BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The trial of a worker accused of shooting and killing another man on the job site began Tuesday.

In October of 2020, a fight broke out between the workers in the back alley of the Panama City Square shopping plaza.

David Donaldson is on trial for second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm in the death of Gordon McKinney.

The two men were doing work on the Bath and Body Works on 23rd Street in Panama City.

McKinney, a construction superintendent, and Donaldson, who worked for a subcontractor on the same job, were arguing about the quality of the work product.

“Mr. McKinney was on the phone describing to somebody about how everyone is being a bunch of pansies and then after that David said he wasn’t going to be too much of a pansy and that they could handle it like men and take it across the street,” witness Jason McCullough said.

During the argument, witnesses said Donaldson pulled out a gun and shot McKinney twice. He later died from his injuries.

When McKinney’s assistant tried to rush to help him, Donaldson pointed the gun at him.

“He turned toward me and reached over the dumpster and put the gun in my face.”

Witnesses told investigators that Donaldson was never in danger.

The trial will continue Wednesday with a verdict expected by the end of the day.