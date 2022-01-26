PARKER Fla. (WMBB) – Local authorities have shut down traffic between Parker and Tyndall Air Force Base due to a problem with the DuPont Bridge.

Reports say a vessel hit part of the bridge support while it was trying to sail underneath.

Five arrested for alleged alcohol sales to minors in Panama City Beach

Tyndall officials have closed traffic moving west, while the Florida Highway Patrol closed traffic to the east.

The Coast Guard is on the scene to assess the severity of the damage.

Bay District School officials announced Tyndall Academy will be closed Thursday January 27. BDS officials ask teachers and staff to watch their emails for further updates.

Officials have not said how long the road closure will last.