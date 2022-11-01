BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared and all lanes have been reopened as of 6:50 a.m. CDT.

An early morning car accident at the intersection of Highway 231 and Bayou George Drive has caused a temporary road closure.

According to the Panama City Police Department, traffic homicide investigators are currently working a fatal traffic accident on US 231 at the intersection of Bayou George Drive. Both of Highway 231’s northbound and southbound lanes are closed. It is unknown how long the closure is expected to last.

Authorities recommend taking Penny Road to County Road 2301 to Highway 231 as a possible detour.