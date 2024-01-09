BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Treasure Island Marina, right off Thomas Drive is left with significant damage after an early morning tornado on Tuesday.

Mark Elliott lives just a few blocks from the marina.

“When the hail started and we saw all the lightning, and so all the green and the lightning knew it was the storm coming by and saw it coming from the backside, from the beach area and then it went over the house, knocking fences down and some other damage that I saw,” Elliott said.

When the weather cleared, he began assessing damage to other nearby properties.

“Then we waited til light time to come check on the boat behind me, in front of me, and then went to a friend’s house on the beach and check their house out,” Elliott said.

A scary moment along Thomas Drive, leaving many power lines down and boats flipped over.

“We don’t know really know how to feel about it because it’s happening so fast and then there’s damage going on and then you feel for all the people who have damage,” Elliott said. “Mariana is tore up and a lot of people’s homes are tore up and that’s just bad, it’s really bad.”

Damage caused roadways in the area to be shut down. A curfew will be in effect for the area from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.