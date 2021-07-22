Todd Neves joins Florida Press Association Board of Directors

The Florida Press Association selected Panama City businessman Todd Neves to join their Board of Directors at their annual meeting.

The Florida Press Association was founded in 1879 as a nonprofit corporation to protect the freedoms and advance the professional standards of the press of Florida. Its purpose includes the promotion and encouragement of higher standards of journalism to the benefit of the industry and the public; the aid and advancement of the study of journalism; the encouragement of a better understanding between the public and the press; the encouragement of better business methods and practices within the industry; the encouragement of positive fraternal relations within the press, and the representation of the common interests of the press on issues of general welfare and mutual concern.

The Florida Press Association includes all of the daily and most of the weekly newspapers in the state in its membership.

Neves, a Bay County native, operates several firms in North Florida including Neves Media Solutions Group, TekPro Alarm Systems, and Neves Media Publishing which owns the Washington County News, the Holmes County Times, the Port St. Joe Star, and the Apalachicola Times. Those newspapers are part of a partnership with News 13.