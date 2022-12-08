BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three Bay County men are facing child sex or child porn charges in three separate cases.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 25-year-old Jesus Joel Moran-Rivas Wednesday. Deputies said Moran-Rivas molested a young girl back in 2015 and 2016. The victim came forward back in March. According to court records, he is facing five counts, including attempted sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old, and lewd or lascivious molestation or exhibition.

Deputies also arrested 32-year-old Joseph Cody Emanuel on Wednesday, accusing him of having sex with a 14-year-old girl. He’s charged with lewd or lascivious battery on a child between 12 to 16 years of age.

36-year-old John Charles Truce is in the Bay County Jail, charged with 10 counts of possession of obscene material depicting child sexual conduct. Investigators said Truce was downloading child pornography videos from a website onto his phone.