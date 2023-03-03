PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The best boats and lifestyle accessories on the Emerald Coast!

All weekend long, the Emerald Coast Boat and Lifestyle Show will be taking place at Aaron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach.

Jim Cox was in studio to discuss all the details about the event. A different show will take place all weekend.

Show Dates and Times:

Friday March 3: 12 p.m. to Sunset “Red Carpet Opening Day”

Saturday March 4: 10 a.m. to Sunset “Ladies Day”

Sunday March 5: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Military Appreciation Day” Active and retired service members enter free with valid ID.

There will be all different kinds of activities like fishing, kayaking, paddleboarding, and more!

Three-day passes are $25, tickets at the gate are $15, and children ages twelve and under get in for free. Scan the flow code to skip the line and buy online!

For more information, you can watch the full interview from News 13 Midday!