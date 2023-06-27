BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County is getting too hot to handle.

With temperatures expected to stay in the mid-90s for the upcoming week, emergency responders stress the importance of preparation.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke were among the primary concerns of respondents.

“Just since April 1st, we’ve had 36 emergencies that are directly related to heat,” EMS Training Captain of Bay County Emergency Services Bridgette Whately said, “And we’ve already had three [Thursday].”

Heat stroke affects the brain, heart, and kidneys. If not treated promptly, it can result in death.

Whately tells News 13 that symptoms can be felt in as little as 20 minutes outside. She recommends finding a cool, shady spot to rest after.

In Panama City Beach, known for its resorts, bars, and the infamous open-container law, Whately stresses the importance of hydration – especially when consuming alcohol, which can lead to nausea and vomiting.

“It may make it worse to where now anything that’s left in their system, they’re actually getting that out,” said Whately, “and that’s not what we want. We want things to stay inside.”

For more information on fighting heat exhaustion, you can check out the Bay County Disaster Preparedness Guide.