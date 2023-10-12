PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Horror enthusiasts rejoice, ‘Fright Nights’ is returning to the Panama City Center for the Arts beginning Friday, October 13th at 6 p.m.

This haunted house will be open on Fridays and Saturdays for the remainder of October as well as on Thursday, October 26th.

Tickets to this spectacle are $20 and can not be bought at the door, they must be bought online. A link to purchase the tickets can be found right here.

This year’s edition of ‘Fright Nights’ promises to be a lot more immersive with better special effects, captivating soundscapes, and stunning visuals.

“We added more nights, we added more rooms, and just an overall bigger experience than what people got to see last year,” said Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director Jayson Kretzer. “We learned so much last year and so we wanted to put that experience into play and make sure that we created something that’s just going to really blow the socks off downtown.”

Those 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult during their journey.

Not a fan of haunted houses? Don’t worry! There will be food trucks along with performances from the Forgotten Coast Dancing Witches.