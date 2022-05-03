BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)— May 4th, is more than just ‘Star Wars Day’ for Tess Rowland.

It marks a year since her tragic car crash that police tell us involved a drunk driver. She has undergone six surgeries since, and received injuries to her shoulder, arm, elbow, and knee, among other internal injuries. She is still attending both physical and occupational therapy for her injuries at this time.

Rowland is celebrating the milestone in her recovery by hosting a local food truck competition that benefits the local community.

The #TessStrong Food Truck Fest will take place on May 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Carl Grey Park.

As many as 10 food trucks will be present at the event, and 10% of the proceeds will be donated to Mothers Against Drunk Driving to support local victims and provide more resources for law enforcement to combat drunk driving locally.

The event is free, and participants will use a QR code to vote for their favorite best-tasting food trucks.

Local law enforcement agencies like the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Beach Police Department, Panama City Police Department, Lynn Haven Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol will all be present at the event alongside Bay County EMS and Bay County Fire Rescue with fun activities for the kids to do.

Live music headliners, Nate Pennington and Jack & Gin will also perform, and over 15 local businesses have donated gift baskets which will be raffled off to lucky winners.

Also at the event, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Rowland will honor local law enforcement officers who have gone above and beyond for DUI enforcement with an award ceremony.

Rowland has dedicated much of her time to preventing impaired driving in the community by speaking and local schools and assisting in the creation of the first ever Bay County DUI task force.