BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford middle school teacher, accused of having a sexually romantic relationship with one of his 8th-grade students, went back before a judge again Friday.

Prosecutors added more charges against 38-year-old Lindsey Stuart.

All of the charges involved Stuart’s alleged 1-and-a-half-year relationship with the same 14-year-old student.

When Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Stuart Wednesday, they charged him with offenses against students by an authority figure.

Now he’s facing three additional charges: two counts of sexual battery by custodial authority, and one count of lewd or lascivious battery.

Friday Bay District School Superintendent Mark McQueen commented on the case.

“I holding him to account and I am terminating him,” McQueen said.

McQueen said Stuart submitted his resignation letter earlier in the semester.

It states, “After significant thought and soul searching, I have decided to resign my position at Rutherford, effective at the end of the day on 1 December 2023 to try to focus on my mental and physical health.”

McQueen believes Stuart’s last day in a classroom was the Friday before Thanksgiving.

School board members were scheduled to confirm Stuart’s resignation on January 9.

But McQueen has now decided against accepting Stuart’s resignation and is recommending his termination.

“Those charges are very disturbing to the point where I will not allow for a voluntary resignation,” McQueen said. “I holding him to account and I am terminating him. That’s my recommendation on Tuesday is a termination for him.”

Stuart is the fourth Bay District School employee accused of inappropriate sexual conduct during 2023.

McQueen said that behavior is unacceptable.

“I’m holding people responsible,” McQueen said. “And so to that end, that’s for individuals that have been terminated from their district school systems under my watch. It’s very clear why I’ve done what I’ve done. I’m not in a position to really speak to the previous superintendent and what he did or did not do.”

Stuart is in the Bay County Jail on a $450,000 bond.

School board members will discuss Stuart’s employment at next Tuesday’s meeting.