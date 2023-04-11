PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida is gearing up to host their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“The Big Event” benefits the organization, which has been the area’s leader in one-to-one mentoring for the last 30 years.

“Every dollar we raise, stays right here in Bay county,” said Kevin Barr. He’s the chairman of the Advisory Board for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida in Bay county.

This year’s theme is ‘An Evening in the Big Easy’, and those who attend can experience the atmosphere of the Big Easy through a live jazz band, street performers, a tarot card reader, and a buffet of food catered by Dat Cajun Place.

There will also be a silent and live auction.

Tickets are $100 per person and are available here.

“The Big Event” will take place at The Barn at The Wicked Wheel, located at 10025 Hutchison Blvd., in Panama City Beach from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.