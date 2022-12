BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College is hosting its Super Saturday event on December 3rd.

This event will give current and prospective students a chance to speak with academic program advisors and specialists from admissions, advising, enrollment services, and financial aid.

Super Saturday will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Panama City campus and will run from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. eastern time at the Gulf/Franklin campus.