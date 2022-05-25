PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer is just around the corner and that means youth programs will be starting soon at Gulf Coast State College. It’s a summer educational camp for kids to learn and have fun at the same time!

Katie Mccurdy with Gulf Coast State College joined us in studio to tell us more about the program.

There are a variety of academic enrichment camps and activities for youth ages 4-16 who live in Bay, Gulf and Franklin counties. The programs are designed for kids who are eager to learn and participate in fun hands-on activities.

Each of the programs will cover different topics of interest such as environmental science, engineering, biology, robotics, technology and culinary.

These programs start at the beginning of June and will be offered at the Panama City Campus of Gulf Coast State College. To register your student click here.

For additional information, please contact Katie McCurdy at kmccurdy2@gulfcoast.edu or watch the full interview from News 13 Midday!