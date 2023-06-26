BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — School is out for the summer, but some students are getting ahead of next year’s curriculum with a summer enrichment program.

The One of Bay County is holding a program at the Glenwood Community Center for rising middle schoolers to prepare them for the next school year.

The kids are engaged in learning subjects such as math and English with games and team-building exercises.

The One of Bay County President Michelle Bryant said the program not only helps students get a jump start on next year’s curriculum but aids them in retaining information from the previous school year, as well.

“Statistically, kids lose about two and a half months of learning, almost up to 90% over the summer, especially when there are no summer activities that include learning,” said Bryant. “Most kids want to sleep in, and have a good time, so when school starts up in August, they’re not prepared. We wanted to give them a buffer where they have fun but also have fun learning and preparing for the next level.”

