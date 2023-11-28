PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Rock’it Lanes is partnering with Stuff the Bus to host a special celebration that gives back to the children of Bay County.

The festivities began Tuesday, November 28th at 10 a.m. and will last until about 1 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29th.

For every pin that is knocked down for those who bowl Tuesday, Rock’it Lanes will donate an arcade ticket to Stuff the Bus. Rock’it Lanes will also double any unused arcade tickets and donate them.

The tickets will be used to buy toys for Bay County children.

Events like these are held so everyone can feel the love during the holiday season.

“It’s interesting that we’ve almost kind of created a national campaign of let’s take a day to give. What if we took a week to give? So maybe we shift the paradigm a little bit,” said Stuff the Bus Founder Skip Bondur. “We start today and now until Christmas maybe we focus on other people around us and just give until we feel it.”

Stuff the Bus is also collecting new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages.

Can’t attend the celebration today? You can donate to the organization simply by clicking here.