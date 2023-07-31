BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District students will be back in the classrooms on August 10th and they are getting ready to help students collect supplies.

United Way of Northwest Florida is teaming up with Bay District Schools to stuff the bus full of school supplies. Four local Walmarts will have a bus parked outside this Saturday, August 5.

They are gathering items like paper, pens, pencils, backpacks, socks, and underwear.

This is the first time United Way has organized this donation drive since Hurricane Michael and the pandemic. They are proud to focus on education.

“We think it’s one of the building blocks for a good life if you’ve got a good education, access to health care, and financial stability, that’s how you become a successful, sustainable member of this community and all of that starts with a good educational foundation so everything we can do to assist in that education for our students and teachers, we’re going to make sure that happens,” United Way of Northwest Florida CEO Gina Littleton said.

Donations will be accepted at the following Walmart locations: Pier Park, 23rd Street, Lynn Haven, and Callaway. Buses will be on hand to carry your donations from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The district will take all the supplies and spread them across the schools in Bay County.