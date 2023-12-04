PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The “Stuff the Bus” holiday toy drive is back in Panama City from now until Thursday, December 14th.

Skip Bondur, the founder of “Stuff the Bus”, like always, camps out on top of the bus for the duration of the drive.

He will be in the Walmart parking lot 24/7 ready to accept your donations.

All toys will be accepted and it is recommended that you buy gifts that you love, that way they can be distributed to kids who love them just as much as you do.

“Stuff the Bus” also receives help from local volunteers who see the positive effect they’re having in the Bay County community firsthand.

“People don’t realize, I say it every year, if you bring a toy, you change the day of the volunteers, and just by bringing a toy our volunteers get excited,” said Stuff the Bus Founder Skip Bondur. “Not only do they have something to do, but also they’re excited because what they’re sewing their effort and their time into is actually reaping a harvest in the community.”

The best times to stop by and drop off a gift are from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The goal this year is to collect 12,000 toys for Bay County children during the 12th year of the drive.