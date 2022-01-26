BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Student Advocacy Center, Inc. is hosting the STEAMtastic day of fun and health and wellness fair on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Gregory Dossie, the founder/director of the Student Advocacy Center, said it is part of the organization’s Black History month events because this year’s theme for Black History Month is Black Health and Wellness.

The event will be held at Daffin Park (320 Kraft Ave) in Millville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dossie said the STEAMtastic day of fun will feature a variety of activities. Gulf Coast State College will be bringing drones and will demonstrate 3D printing, WonderWorks will have a presentation, and many more guests will be present.

As part of the health and wellness fair, there will also be opportunities for health screenings and health officials on hand for coronavirus shots.

The event will also have free food, fun and games, and a free clothing giveaway.

