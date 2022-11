PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 airs a segment on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, “Wellness Wednesday”. Traycee Green from Pure Platinum in Panama City was in studio to talk about mental stability, meditation, and breath work to help with stress especially heading into the craziness of the holiday season.

If you are interested in learning more, you can watch the full interview with Traycee Green from News 13 Midday!