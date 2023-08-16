BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s no secret that the beginning of the school year often causes stress and anxiety for both students and parents.

There are ways and methods to combat these feelings and local therapists are telling us how you can have a productive and stress-free year.

One of the best ways to alleviate stress for both students and parents is to limit social media use, this is typically a leading cause of anxiety so limiting daily usage is very beneficial.

This is a very stressful time for everyone, so being understanding towards your child or student is crucial for their own anxiety levels.

“It’s a lot of stress being in a new classroom with a new teacher, new schedule, and a lot of new people, that would give us all stress,” said Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital Director of Business Development Tyler Evans. “Students aren’t any different. So, just being understanding of that stress and asking if there’s anything or if they need any help is key.”

Other popular ways to decrease stress include the name game which is when a student names terms that are a part of a particular category.

Another is the grateful alphabet, it’s where a student goes through the entire alphabet and names one thing they’re grateful for with each letter.

For more information tips to stay stress and anxiety free along with other mental health resources that are available, click here.