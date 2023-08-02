PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — This past Saturday beachgoers say they noticed a female dolphin stranded on the St. Vincent Island National Wildlife Refuge In Franklin County.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers alerted Gulf World Marine Institute, which sent a team to the site. Gulf World Marine Institute’s stranding coordinator Lauren Albrittain says it is unusual to find these creatures that close to shore.

“This is a rare species. This is a Rough-Toothed Dolphin. They are an offshore species, so they do not typically live near the coast. So it is unusual for this species to be close to shore. However, typically when animals are stranded, they can be stranded alone. And that’s usually a sign that there is something going on,” said Albrittain.

Gulf World officials collected blood samples and brought the dolphin back to their Panama City Beach Facility to evaluate her health. They say an ultrasound showed she was dehydrated. During the first 24 hours, she needed help swimming. Albrittain says the dolphin is now swimming and eating on her own.

“She did seem to get her strength back quickly enough that we were able to let her free swim. That’s a very good sign. We want them to swim on their own. Once she’s swimming alone, we are only interacting with her to provide medication and fluids,” said Albrittain.

The dolphin has shown signs of progression and Gulf World Marine Institute Intern Paige Douglas says the Dolphin will be under a 24/7 watch.

“Our vet staff will make the best determination for the animal, and it is always beneficial when the public tells us about these situations,” said Douglas.

Gulf World is still waiting for the blood test results to come back from the national marine fisheries. The results of the blood test should be in within the next week.

If you would like any more information about the dolphin or would like to report a sea creature that is struggling you can click here.