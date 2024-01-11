BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The clean-up process continues and will most likely take several more weeks, Bay County officials have come up with a pick-up plan for storm debris.

Since Tuesday, Bay County officials have been trying to determine which areas were hit the hardest. From there, it’s a matter of where to allocate resources.

“Trying to secure any hazards that we see in the area so we’ve been busy not just at the beach, but this event kind of crisscrossed the whole county so we’ve been busy out on Resota Beach Road and busy in the Bayhead area, just working to ensure that the roadways are open and areas are safe,” Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said.

Starting January 16th Road and Bridges Division will officially begin collecting debris in three zones, Thomas Drive area, Resota Beach Road, and Bayhead.

“If they are repairing or cleaning up themselves, they are free to bring their debris to the county right of way, we have two grapple trucks that will be driving these areas picking up debris alongside the roadways in the areas affected by the storm,” Bryant said. “Now, if they have a contractor or if it’s a commercial location, the contractor in that debris will have to go to the landfill.”

Even with debris pickup starting next week, crews aren’t wasting time helping the community.

“I was pretty worried when I came in here there were live power lines across the road and all kinds of debris boards, nails, screws, everything that you can imagine, every hazard to vehicle tires and pedestrians, and what I’m seeing today is very, very clear streets,” Panama City Beach property owner Michael Ketterer said.

The county will not pick up your debris from private roads in gated communities but you can drop off debris for free at the Steelfield Landfill as long as you show proof you live in any of the three zones.