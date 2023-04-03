SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The first week of April marks Wildfire Awareness Week in Florida.

The dry, windy conditions that begin this time of year create perfect conditions for a fire to spread quickly.

Most of the Panhandle has seen less rainfall over the last few months. Florida Forest Service Public Information Officer Aleese Maples said the dry weather has been keeping them busy.

“Due to the abnormally dry conditions that we have, the low humidity and gusty weather that we’ve had, we’ve seen a little bit more active fires, but they have been the smaller ones,” said Maples.

There has been plenty of fuel source for fires because of what Hurricane Michael did to all of the trees. Maples says the Category 5 hurricane caused massive pile-ups of trees.

“2.8 million acres of trees were impacted by Hurricane Michael, leaving 72 million tons of trees damaged and destroyed. So, we have a lot more dead and downed trees on the ground. So there’s a lot more fuel on the ground,” Maples said.

With low relative humidity and breezy weather the past few months, it is important to know when to burn and when you cannot.

Maples explains the safety precautions of burning.

“Follow the setbacks and requirements of outdoor burning and preparing your home for wildland fire, for creating a defensible space. We usually recommend about a thirty-foot buffer from the forest to an individual’s home. And that way that there’s space for, you know, structure firefighters or wildland firefighters to come in and keep the fire from running to their structure,” Maples explained.

If you would like any more information on wildfires or outdoor burning, please contact the Florida Forest Service at (850) 373-1801.