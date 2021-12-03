State-supported antibody treatment site to close in Bay County

Bay County
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site set up at the Bay County Fairgrounds on 15th Street will close Dec. 4.

It was one of several sites across Florida supported by the Florida Department of Health aimed to help those infected with COVID-19, have a quicker recovery from the illness.

Though the site is closing, officials said in a news release that health department officials have worked with community partners to ensure the healthcare sector is equipped to administer the antibody treatment.

Officials said the department will continue to allocate doses of the monoclonal antibodies to healthcare providers and will ensure inventory levels meet county demand.

To find an monoclonal antibody treatment location, you search here at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov or use the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ treatment locator.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/3/21

News 13 This Morning NO CHILD LEFT BEHIND

Local telehealth nurse surprised with holiday home makeover

Panama City Beach woman arrested for child neglect

Bay County Commissioners light their 22-foot Christmas trees

Florida sheriff details DCF shortcomings

More Local News

Don't Miss