State-supported antibody treatment site to close in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site set up at the Bay County Fairgrounds on 15th Street will close Dec. 4.

It was one of several sites across Florida supported by the Florida Department of Health aimed to help those infected with COVID-19, have a quicker recovery from the illness.

Though the site is closing, officials said in a news release that health department officials have worked with community partners to ensure the healthcare sector is equipped to administer the antibody treatment.

Related Content Governor Ron DeSantis announces monoclonal antibody treatment site coming to Bay County

Officials said the department will continue to allocate doses of the monoclonal antibodies to healthcare providers and will ensure inventory levels meet county demand.

To find an monoclonal antibody treatment location, you search here at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov or use the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ treatment locator.