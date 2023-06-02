BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — District 6 state ep. Phillip ‘Griff’ Griffitts, Jr. just wrapped up his first legislative session since his election last year. He called it a transformational session during this morning’s Bay County chamber first Friday meeting.

Griffitts sponsored several bills that have now become law.

One prevents the assignment of insurance benefits for vehicle windshield replacement, preventing lawsuits. Another prohibits covid-related discrimination, and another bill forces insurance companies to consider windstorm mitigation measures when calculating homeowner’s insurance rates.

“Saying it was the most impactful session in 100 years in any state shows that we really did go up there with an agenda and we pushed through a very conservative agenda to empower families, promote limited government, and to make sure that individual liberties are preserved,” Griffitts said.

Griffitts said the education bill would give local families more options for selecting their children’s schools. He also said the permitless carry gun bill and permanent tax cuts for items like diapers and pet supplies will have a significant impact.

“I think that’s a big deal for our state, we want to put money back in the pockets of our citizens, especially those here in Bay County,” Griffitts said.

Griffitts encourages anyone with questions to contact his office.