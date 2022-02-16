BAY COUNTY. Fla. (WMBB) – February is American Heart month and several state government officials stopped at Camp Helen State Park Wednesday to talk about it.

They are encouraging people who put off exercising during COVID, to get back into a healthy routine. What better place to exercise than at a Florida State Park.

“Florida has more than 9,200 miles of hiking, bicycling, equestrian, and shared use trails,” Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez said. She was making her pitch for Florida’s state park system.

She also brought some friends to talk about the importance of overall health, which COVID put on the back burner for many Floridians.

“In terms of COVID-19, many states and many people around the country have lost sight of other factors,” State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said.

Dr. Ladapo said exercise is key to maintaining healthy blood pressure, weight and keeping your strength.

“If walking works for you, terrific, if it’s jogging, wonderful, if it’s swimming, excellent,” Ladapo said.

And Florida’s state parks offer those opportunities.

“Very few states can boast year-round access to award-winning parks and trails like Florida can,” Nunez said.

Besides heart month, state officials said it is also Florida hiking trails month.

Visitor Matt Kirby and his family took advantage of the beautiful weather to walk the park.

“For someone like myself that has type two diabetes, it’s great to have this kind of exercise,” Kirby said.

If you are trying to start an exercise plan but do not know where to start, check out the Florida Department of Health website.