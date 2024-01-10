BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Representatives from the State Department of Emergency Management, the Florida Highway Patrol, and the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles were also here to see what they can do to help.

State officials are working hands-on with local officials to navigate the recovery process after tornadoes destroyed several panhandle areas.

“This is probably not going to be a FEMA-declared incident, this is a hyper-local incident,” Florida Division of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie said. “We don’t meet the necessary qualifications for that.”

State officials said they will find innovative ways to rebuild.

“I know that it hurts to go through two disasters in five years, some people in this impacted area may have been impacted by the the wildfires that we had about a year ago,” Guthrie said. “I get it, it’s hard. But we the state agencies are going to be here with you and walk you through that entire process and get you back on your feet.”

State troopers will patrol the roadways with downed power lines and other debris to ensure the safety of travelers.

“Resources are here and we’re the professionals, we’re getting those to you, there’s not really any reason to go out and sightsee as we would ask people just to take care of their property, to take care of themselves and the resources here to take care of them,” Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze said.

The damage left behind makes a long road for recovery but these agencies know Bay County will move forward.

“Our heart goes out to this community that’s been affected greatly but I’ll also say that I think all of us are inspired by the spirit of this community, how they are resilient, how they get back up on their feet very quickly,” the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner said. “The governor has been very clear in his leadership to his appointees that we’re here to be impactful and to be helpful.”

Staff members plan to be in our area for several weeks. The Department of Emergency Management has launched the state assistance information line to provide resources and up-to-date information to the residents, 800-342-3557.