PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 airs a segment on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, “Wellness Wednesday”. Coach JT with “Evolve with JT” shares his expertise in nutrition, diet and exercise.

This time he talked about how to get yourself into a workout routine that’s a good fit for you as you head into the New Year.

If you are interested in learning more about nutrition, dieting, and exercise you can start with click here or watch the full interview from News 13 Midday.