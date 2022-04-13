BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – More change is coming to the panhandle The St. Joe Company has put more than $30 million into building back what was lost during Hurricane Michael.

“The forgotten coast is not forgotten anymore,” Point South at Port St. Joe General Manager Preston Sutter said.

Before Hurricane Michael, residents were able to dock at the Bay Point and Port St. Joe Marina, that is until the storm passed and they were ruined.

“It really looked like a bomb went off in bay county so it wasn’t a matter of repairing a few boards this stuff had to be completely rebuilt but it gave us an opportunity to build it back better,” St. Joe Company Public Relations Director David Demarest said.

The St. Joe Company has designated over $30 million to rebuild those marinas to accommodate more boaters.

Since all waters point south, the general manager for the new bay point marina Justin Bannerman said they decided to rename the marinas just that.

“We redesigned this with ample space on the beam which is the width to accommodate these bigger boats and also in-slip pump-outs,” Bannerman said.

He wants point south at bay point to be more than just a place for residents to tie up and get fuel.

“Some fishing tournaments, obviously some oyster roasts and shrimp boils and concerts,” Bannerman said.

And the same can be expected over in Gulf County at Point South marina at Port St Joe.

“We certainly don’t want to rob from reed avenue, that is such a thriving and incredible place to go spend time with your family,” Sutter said. “We want to be a value-add to the community.”

Both marina general managers expect these marinas to open in segments within the next few months.

Those interested in docking at point south marinas will have to apply. St. Joe has announced the third marina they will be working on. It will be along the Intracoastal waterways behind latitude Margaritaville.