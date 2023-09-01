ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) – Local shops and businesses in St. Andrews are celebrating Art Break Day between noon and 6 p.m. on Friday, September 1st.

The entire event is free and you can enjoy all types of art including painting, drawing, music, and even comedy.

Art Break Day is celebrated worldwide on the first Friday in September and will occur no matter the weather.

Art supplies will be handed out to those who attend for free.

Although lots of local St. Andrews businesses are participating. Floriopolis is the central destination for the celebration.

“Floriopolis is like the hub. You want to start there, you want to get your goody bag, which is chock full of all kinds of things, and they’re free,” said Floriopolis Volunteer Pat Nease. “You take them home, do them at home, or bring your art if you want. If you like to paint or you like to sing and pay, or whatever.”

At each location, the artwork you can do will be different and will be specific to that particular business.

Floriopolis and the St. Joe Community Foundation partnered to host Art Break Day in St. Andrews.