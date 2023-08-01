BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Destination Panama City is asking county commissioners to waive windstorm coverage on the old St. Andrew School building.

The tourism organization leases the building and the lease requires the coverage.

Hurricane Michael heavily damaged the historic building, including the roof, it’s been vacant since the storm.

Because of the roof damage, insurance companies want $150,000 to insure it, with a $600,000 deductible so county officials agreed to forego it this year.

“It really was not much in the way of good coverage, it’s a historic building, it’s got to be done with the clay tiles that are there, they’ve got to match that up and so this is just working with Destination Panama City to give them the opportunity to be able to get the repairs done and then obtain the insurance,” bay county commissioner Doug Moore said.

Commissioners said the one-year waiver could change depending on the timeline for the roof repairs.