SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Updated voting wards were adopted in the city of Springfield by the Supervisor of Elections based on the 2020 census.

Springfield commissioners voted to approve the new map after the final hearing on Tuesday.

The updated map reflects minor changes in all four wards based on population changes between 2010 and 2020.

View the previous map and the updated map below.

Previous ward map.

Updated ward map adopted on Jan. 18, 2022.

The election for commissioners is set for April 19, 2022.