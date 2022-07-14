SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield city officials are beginning the process of replacing their water and sewer systems.

Mayor Ralph Hammond said the city’s infrastructure is so old, they still have terracotta sewer pipes and a PVC mixture for sewer and water.

The engineering and architecture for the project are already complete. They are just waiting for construction bids.

Springfield devised a 10-year infrastructure plan in 2016, but Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the projects.

“We’ve worked on it for years, but you do so many repairs, you might as well tear it up and totally fix it right and get the most up-to-date materials in the ground,” Mayor Hammond said. “It’s better quality and better safety for our citizens.”

Mayor Hammond said these new upgrades will keep the city in good shape for another 50 to 60 years.

The roads expected to be torn up first include 14th Street between Tyndall Parkway and Transmitter road along with the side streets in that area, between Cherry Street and 3rd Street, and the Bay Harbor area.