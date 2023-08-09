SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — In Jan. 2020, someone shot and killed Ta’nia Baker outside of her mother’s home in Springfield. 3-and-a-half years later, authorities are still trying to identify a suspect.

Around 6:45 on Jan. 10, 2020. Springfield police officers arrived at this home on Bob Little Road.

They found a 20-year-old Ta’nia Baker lying on the ground, dead from gunshot wounds.

“She was visiting briefly from Atlanta and was preparing to go back home, she was actually putting her child in the vehicle and all of her luggage and a few other things when she was shot.

Baker was shot four times,” said Springfield Assistant Chief Russel Voyles.

The first was point-blank to the back of her head while she was putting her baby in the car seat. The next three shots hit her in the back as she was lying on the ground.

Investigators initially developed some persons of interest, but those leads did not produce enough evidence to arrest and charge anyone.

Assistant Chief Voyles says the case is still active.

“We are doing quite a bit of investigative work on it. We have an investigator who is primarily devoted to this case, is working by ourselves or some state and federal partners, as well as a regional crime center to work on the leads we do have. We don’t have much of an update. We do appreciate our local media partners in helping to keep this in the public’s mind,” said Voyles.

The local CrimeStoppers chapter is also helping. They’ve posted a billboard, asking people for tips and offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“They were put up at the beginning of July. CrimeStoppers did that for us. They’ve been a really good partner in helping us, helping us to develop some leads,” said Voyles.

Voyles doesn’t want to call this a cold case yet. He says he and his team will not rest until the murder is solved.

If you have any information about Tania Baker’s murder, call CrimeStoppers at 8-5-0-7-8-5 TIPS.