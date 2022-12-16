SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – Springfield police arrested a 36-year-old man accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor.

Officials with the Springfield Police Department said they received information about an adult and a minor having a sexual relationship. Investigators said the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center interviewed the 16-year-old victim and confirmed the victim and suspect, Glynn Scott Jr., had been sexually involved.

Scott was allegedly aware of the victim’s age and reportedly coached the victim on what to say if the relationship was ever discovered by law enforcement.

Authorities arrested Scott Thursday and charged him with unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Scott is in the Bay County Jail awaiting his first appearance.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact investigators with the Springfield Police Department or Crime Stoppers.