SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield is moving forward with plans to construct a new civic center building.

At a special meeting Monday, Springfield commissioners are discussing the $5 million Community Development Block Grant that will fund the project.

Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond said the new facility will have a training room for city employees. It will also be available to Springfield residents who want to help out with community events.

Hammond said it’s important to make some progress on the project, so residents can see the city moving in the right direction.

“The Civic Center is going to be brand new,” Hammond said. “It’s normally comparable to our old community building except it’s going to be a lot nicer. We got one big auditorium.”

Hammond expects to put the project out to bid soon. Construction is expected to begin early this summer.

Hammond said the new civic center should be completed in a couple of years.

He said Springfield also plans to build a public safety facility for the police and fire departments.