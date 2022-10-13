SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Springfield man is behind bars charged with kidnapping his pregnant girlfriend.

Springfield police said 23-year-old Thomas Earl Murphy III had taken the woman from her home and drove to a gas station.

Investigators said she tried to escape when he went inside to use the phone, but he came out and forced her to stay in the vehicle.

Law enforcement used the Bay County Real-Time Operations Center (BAYROC) to track the car.

Murphy and the victim were found a short time later and the victim was taken to a local hospital, according to records.

Murphy was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and aggravated battery of a pregnant person.