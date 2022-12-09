SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Springfield man was accused of a hate crime after he allegedly rammed a car with his pickup truck, according to Springfield Police Department.

Springfield police arrested 25-year-old John Rufus Barnes II Thursday at his home, charging him with two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The charges are from an incident that happened on October 27th.

According to records, two people claimed Barnes pulled up next to them, began yelling at them, and pointing to tattoos on his arm. They also told police he appeared to be holding a gun.

The truck followed the victims a short distance, then rammed their car. Police said Barnes’s tattoos are associated with the white supremacy movement.

The two victims are African Americans.

Barnes’ charges are being upgraded with a hate crime enhancement, meaning he’ll serve additional prison time if he’s convicted.