SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Three elected officials had a swearing-in ceremony in Springfield on Monday.

Mayor Ralph Hammond was sworn in for his four-year term. He has been mayor of Springfield since 2013.

Hammond defeated opponent Carl Curti in the Super Tuesday election last week.

Also sworn in was incumbent Commissioner Jack Kennington for Ward 3. He ran unopposed.

A newcomer is on the commission now. Cindy Hamre is the new commissioner for Ward 4.

Hamre replaced former Commissioner Topeka Humphries. She also ran unopposed.

“Good things are coming and we’ve got a good commission still,” Mayor Hammond said. “We’re going to be working for the people and keeping everything straight, legal. I’m still available 24/7. Thank you very much to the voters.”

Mayor Hammond said only nine percent of the voting population in Springfield came out to vote on Super Tuesday last week.

He said he’s disappointed by the low turnout on Election Day, but he is thrilled to be able to serve another term.