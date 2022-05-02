SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Leaders in Springfield took time to recognize key employees at Monday night’s commission meeting.

The first week of May is known as National Municipal Clerks Week.

Mayor Ralph Hammond issued a proclamation honoring the Springfield city clerk and deputy clerk.

The city also honored employees with the public works department. National Public Works Week is May 15 through May 21.

Springfield public works director Miles Grice honored the proclamation from the mayor.

Hammond said every employee is important for the city to operate.

“I encourage the citizens if you see the city clerk or public works, just tell them ‘Thank you,'” he said. “They don’t hear it enough. I try to thank them every day, but they’re used to hearing it, so it doesn’t mean as much if a citizen actually comes out and says thank you.”

Hammond said the city public works department is vital because they oversee water, sewer, streets and parks.