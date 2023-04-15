SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The back porch of a Panama City home ended up on the roof of the house Saturday.

The home is located on Douglas Road between East Avenue and Transmitter Road.

The owners said they believed it was the wind that caused it.

You can see what remains of the sunroom is also completely destroyed

The worst part, they said they had just finished fixing their home after it was badly damaged in Hurricane Michael.

Luckily there doesn’t seem to be any damage to the interior of the home.