SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Roads throughout the city of Springfield are currently being recapped with an inch and a half of pavement.

Hurricane Michael destroyed many homes, businesses and other buildings back in 2018, but it also did a lot of damage to the area’s infrastructure— especially the streets in the city of Springfield.

The hurricane didn’t directly affect the roads the day it blasted through, but it did have consequences later on.

After Hurricane Michael, recovery trucks and equipment bore too much weight on the roads.

“It cracked them,” Mayor Ralph Hammond said. “It separated them.”

However, Mayor Hammond said it was a blessing in disguise because the road repaving is 100 percent covered by FEMA.

The city had started a paving project in 2016, so they already had the documentation of the status of the roads.

“That helped us a lot because when FEMA went out and started looking at it and seeing the potholes and the cracks, it turned out good for us,” Mayor Hammond said. “Some of the other communities didn’t fare so well, but I believe our documentation on our roads prior to Hurricane Michael helped us save going back out and repaving ourselves.”

The city awarded the contract back in June of last year. Mayor Hammond said CWR Contracting took over the contract when they acquired Gulf Asphalt.

FEMA gave Springfield $10 million, but the project is only estimated to cost $7 million. They plan to put the leftover money toward the construction of the city’s new complex.

“It’s what they call ‘428 money,’ which is [funding] that can be transferred to another project,” Mayor Hammond said. “Once we complete the road paving, any funds left over will be going toward our complex.”

Most of the residents are happy about the repaving, though the mayor has received some complaints.

“Before, they complained about potholes… Now, they complain about speeders,” he said. “Well, if you’ve got nice roads, you’re going to have speeders. The only thing we can say is to call the police department. Get a description of the vehicle.”

All in all, Mayor Hammond said he is thrilled with the progress.

“It’s going to be a good project,” he said. “We’re all about trying to beautify Springfield and make it the best it’s ever been, and that’s where we’re headed.”

Mayor Hammond said the project is about halfway finished, with all of the streets on the northside near Tyndall Parkway already complete.

The city isn’t quite sure of a timeline at the moment, because when it rains, Mayor Hammond said it exponentially slows down the project. Unfortunately, the area is right in the middle of the rainiest months of the year.