Springfield family loses shed after Christmas Eve morning fire

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — One family woke up this Christmas Eve morning to heartbreak.

Their shed, which contained some valuables, was lost to a fire. This happened off Taylor Drive in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Department responded to the two-alarm fire around 7:15 a.m.

There were no injuries reported as no one was in the shed at the time of the fire, and that is the silver lining Lieutenant Thomas Shanahan is choosing to see.

“Thankfully, it was not someone’s home to where someone was homeless on Christmas, but they did lose their stuff in the shed, but thankfully no one was hurt.” Lt. Shanahan said.

Homeowner Steve Turner said there is over $30,000 worth of damages, as he lost an antique truck and boat.

He also said the shed was special, as it was built by his father who recently passed.

Fire officials said they do not know what caused the fire and are working to investigate it. News 13 will report any new information as it becomes available.